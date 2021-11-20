#3 Righetti takes down Ridgeview in the Division 5 Semifinals to advance to the State Championship. The Warriors host #8 Liberty in the CIF Championship on Friday night at 7 pm.
Posted at 11:49 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 02:49:38-05
