Arroyo Grande wins section title in overtime; Templeton season comes to an end

(4) Arroyo Grande 23 (2) Bakersfield 20 F/OT

Arroyo Grande wins section title in overtime over Bakersfield 23-20

Since 2011, Arroyo Grande hasn't won a section title until Nov. 28, 2025. In 2024, Bakersfield were the ones to extinguish the Eagles dreams of a section title beating them 24-21 in the semifinals. But in Division II, got their revenge. Senior Kicker Dustin Reed was 6 of 8 on the year for field goals comes up clutch in the biggest game of his life, kicking three field goals, the final to win in overtime.

Caleb Clark also had two scores, his first was three plays into the game on a 56-yard catch and run from Jacob Kreowski. His second was a 50-yard score from Kreowski. The Eagles will find out who they play in CIF State match-ups on Sunday, Nov. 30.

(2) Immanuel 48 (1) Templeton 7

Templeton’s season comes to a close with 48-7 section title loss to Immanuel

From the first offensive series, it was apparent how physicality and size would play a factor for Immanuel's Wing-T offense. Led by senior Tyler Romo, they went up 34-0 at halftime.

Templeton finishes the season at 12-1. It is by winning metrics, their best season since 2005. Head Coach Don Crow said earlier in the week that "this is the community's team."