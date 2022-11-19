Atascadero, Pioneer Valley survive following high school football semifinals

After the Central Coast went into the third round of the high school football playoffs with six teams remaining, only two will advance to the championship round.

The Atascadero Greyhounds and Pioneer Valley Panthers are the lone survivors of the semifinals following third round action Friday night.

Atascadero took care of business by shutting out Dos Palos, 35-0.

Pioneer Valley once again won on the road as the 8th seed over 4th seed and Central Coast rival Templeton, 16-13.

The Eagles finish their year with an 8-5 record.

The Greyhounds and Panthers will meet in the CIF Central Section Division V Championship next week.

In Division III, Mission Prep's season came to a close at the hands of Kennedy at home, 27-14.

The Royals close the year with an 8-4 overall record.

In the CIF Southern Section, Bishop Diego fell in their Division III semifinals matchup to Upland on the road, 17-7.

The Cardinals close out their season with a 9-4 record.

In 8-man football, Coast Union fell at home to Avalon, 48-0.

The Broncos close the year 9-3.