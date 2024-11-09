Friday Night Highlights: First round of Section playoffs

Reedley 28 Morro Bay 35

Quarterback Sands Dougherty came into the playoffs as the third leading passer in passing yards per game across the whole state and 14th across the country. In the Division V first round, he and the offense continued to dominate extending their streak to 30-plus points in a game to six.

Two teams at 4-6 heading into Division V playoffs, Morro Bay was up as much 28 points as they will host Atascadero next week in the quarterfinals.

Highland 8 San Luis Obispo 26

Jace Gomes began the game with a rushing touchdown and the Tigers kicked it into high gear with the Scots nowhere near their tail. With a forced safety on Highland and a muffed punt by the Scots, the Tigers managed to sneak in 16 points with just two minutes on the clock in the first half. This San Luis Obispo team lead by Pat Johnston are Sunset League Champs for a reason. Jacob Garcia and Cody Johnson were credited with those two touchdowns and they’re a big reason this team has won eight games in a row.

Their next challenge comes next Friday in Visalia against Central Valley Christian and it’ll be their toughest challenge yet as this game is expected to be close in numbers.

8-man Scores:

Laguna Blanca 14 Coast Union 58

Lone Pine 20 Orcutt Academy 34

SLO Classical Academy 13 Valley Christian Academy 63

Other Scores:

Liberty 14 Atascadero 21

St. Joseph 24 Lemoore 23

Lompoc 6 Monache 32

Nipomo 26 Independence 21

Mission Prep 21 Immanuel 22

Templeton 13 North 30

Cabrillo 23 Chowchilla 49

Santa Ynez 35 Arvin 21

Santa Maria 7 Strathmore 38