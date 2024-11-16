Friday Night Highlights: Morro Bay advances to Division 5 semifinals with 42-14 win over Atascadero

While all other Central Coast failed to advance in the Central Section playoffs, one team remained once the dust settled as Morro Bay advances to the Division 5 semifinals.

Kennedy 56 Righetti 32

After starting the game up 14-0, Righetti's momentum was taken away by three straight scoring drives from Kennedy. It was the physicality and run game that wore down the Warriors down the stretch as well as recovering two kickoffs in the first half to swing the tide.

Still, Righetti finishes the season at 7-4; completely turning their season around after going 2-8 last season. Not to mention, kicker Johnny Castillo hit a 48-yard field goal in less than ideal conditions for a big highlight play.

Atascadero 14 Morro Bay 42

The Pirates are the last CIF playoff football team standing in San Luis Obispo County in the Central Section Division. Sands Dougherty, ranked nationally in the top 20 and top 10 in the state in passing yards marched his team all the way into the Division 5 semifinals. Ryder Busch, James Nickel, and an offensive line that gave Dougherty time in the pocket deserve their accolades this game as well.

Morro Bay heads to Bishop Union, who defeated Santa Ynez 14-7 Friday night next week for an away game. Two very different scoring outcomes. The Pirates have scored more than 30 points the past five games. The Broncos are on an eight-game win streak and rely more on a run-heavy offense.

Cornerstone Christian 53 Coast Union 7

In an eight-man battle between the Crusaders and the Broncos, the Crusaders came out victorious on Coast Union’s home turf, ending the Bronco’s four-game win streak. Cornerstone Christian took an early 20-point lead and never looked back. Coast Union finishes their season 8-3 overall, and 4-1 in league play.

Thacher 52 Valley Christian Academy 34

While the Lions held home field advantage, it was the Thacher Toads out of Ojai that seemed to win the battle up front with a few key breakout players out in space as they exploded for 52 points.

The Lions finish at 8-3 after going undefeated in the Coastal Valley league.

Other scores:

St. Joseph 9 Bakersfield Christian 21

Nipomo 21 Madera 35

Santa Ynez 7 Bishop Union 14

Orcutt Academy 0 Mammoth Huskies 40