Friday Night Highlights Week 1: Atascadero loses heartbreaker to North 28-21

In the second week of high school football on the Central Coast both Mission Prep and St. Joseph had bye weeks meanwhile Atascadero began it's season at home.

North 28 Atascadero 21

The Loney era begins with a loss as the North Stars stun the Greyhounds on their home turf. Atascadero were the first to put points up on the board with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Austin Smith. North responded with a touchdown of their own, and it was a back-and-forth battle until the Stars pulled ahead with their fourth and final touchdown of the night with less than a minute to go in the game. Positives the Greyhounds can take away? The run game is as strong as ever, and the defense forced two turnovers on downs.

Lompoc 28 Santa Ynez 10

The Braves scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the fourth quarter to seal the Pirates first loss of the season. Interceptions plagued Santa Ynez, but showed promise for the rest of the season with an impressive 40-yard field goal in the third quarter and a couple of deep completed passes made from quarterback Jude Pritchard. The Braves have some penalties to clean up, but dual-threat quarterback Jacob Manzo managed to lead the team to an undefeated start.

Newbury Park 35 Arroyo Grande 7

Newbury Park made a Southern Section Championship appearance for a reason. The Panthers and their Big 3 bound quarterback took down the Eagles on their home turf, but Arroyo Grande gets a redemption game against San Luis Obispo and the tigers next week to bounce back.

Mission Oak 0 San Luis Obispo 21

Jace Gomes was electric in the first half for the Tigers. With two passing touchdowns and one rushing, the Tigers begin the season 2-0.

Gilroy 0 Pioneer Valley 26

Aliejah Gomez ran in a one-yard touchdown to give the Panthers the lead with over five minutes to go in the first quarter and it was all downhill for Pioneer Valley the rest of the way. They finish off their 3-game home stand with a game against Nipomo.

Monache 20 Templeton 17

The Eagles were the first on the board with a field goal. The impressive defensive stops in the first half didn’t hold as tough through the second half of play. The back-and-forth battle ended with a Marauders win. Templeton hosts Colinga next week.

Righetti 34 Nipomo 13

The Warriors take down the Titans on their home opener. Derek Reynoso was a highlight for Righetti with impressive receives to lead the team to victory.

Other scores:

East Bakersfield 14 Cabrillo 36

Morro Bay 0 Mt. Whitney 48

Paso Robles 7 Garces Memorial 0