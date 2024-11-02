Friday Night Highlights Week 10: Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, and Nipomo all take home league titles

Atascadero 0 San Luis Obispo 35

Even though the last two years have proved fruitful in league outcomes for the Greyhounds, it was the Tigers this year that showed consistently dominant performances. After two Jace Gomes rushing touchdowns on the first two drives, it was apparent the SLO had control of the game. They win the Sunset League title; their first league title since 2019 as they finish the regular season 9-1. Meanwhile, Atascadero finishes their schedule at 5-5.

Lompoc 20 Paso Robles 18

The Braves came ready to tumble on Bearcat territory, handing Paso their fifth loss in a row. Jacob Manzo and his offensive weapons featuring Jacob White, Marcus Garcia, and Marcus Bailon did enough in the first half despite failing to put up points in the second half to secure the win. Lompoc finishes 4-5 overall and third in Mountain League standings. Paso Robles will sit out of CIF contention with a 2-7 overall record, and 0-3 in league play.

Sierra Vista 14 Coast Union 21 (8-man)

Both Valley Christian Academy in Santa Maria and Coast Union in Cambria are the two top teams in the 8-man Coast Valley League. VCA went undefeated at 5-0 while Coast Union finished at 4-1. The two will look for deep playoff runs in the Southern Section.

Cabrillo 21 Templeton 40

Colter Tannehill put up 40 on a team that hadn't lost a game by double-digits yet this season. Jaron Sampson put on a show, being on the receiving end of a touchdown pass in the third quarter to turn around and return an interception for a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Templeton finishes the season even 5-5 overall, 3-1 in Ocean League sitting right under Nipomo in the standings at second place. Cabrillo, with an impressive 7-3 record in Ocean League sits in the three spot to finish the season, with two of their losses being to Nipomo and Templeton.

Arroyo Grande 42 Mission Prep 7

Even though Arroyo Grande came in as the already crowned back-to-back Mountain League champions, it’s a game we know both teams had marked on their calendar since the beginning of the season. Although it didn’t produce as much fireworks as people thought it could, the Eagles were able to rebound off a close loss to an undefeated Salinas team last week and for the Royals they end their season against a high playoff caliber team ahead of their playoff schedule.

Santa Ynez 7 Righetti 49

The Righetti Warriors scored 49 unanswered points after going down 7-0 in the first quarter to close out their regular season on a high note. Righetti finishes 6-3 overall at 1-2 in Sunset League play, sitting in the three spot under Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. Santa Ynez finishes 3-6 overall and 1-2 in Ocean League play.

Other scores:

Fairfield 21 St. Joseph 28

Nipomo 41 Morro Bay 35

Santa Maria 24 Pioneer Valley 7