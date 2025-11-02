Friday Night Highlights Week 10: End of regular season sets us up for playoffs

This was week 10 of high school football on the Central Coast and the final regular-season games before postseason play.

Here’s a look at highlights and scores from this week's games:

Templeton wins the Ocean League with 29-23 victory over Cabrillo

Templeton skims by Cabrillo 29-23

Nipomo takes the win over Morro Bay, 49-34

Nipomo takes KSBY's 'Game of the Week' against Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo beats Atascadero with 24-14 victory

SLO High beats Atascadero 28-14

Righetti wins game against Santa Ynez, 34-24

Righetti takes the win over Santa Ynez 34-24

Other scores:



Arroyo Grande 42 vs. Mission College Prep 0

vs. Mission College Prep Pioneer Valley 42 vs. Santa Maria 6

vs. Santa Maria Paso Robles 34 vs. Lompoc 33

vs. Lompoc San Marcos 16 vs. Dos Pueblos 10

vs. Dos Pueblos Thousand Oaks 35 vs. Santa Barbara 20

vs. Santa Barbara Pacifica 46 vs. Bishop Diego 33

The playoffs kick off next week, with the following matchups set for November 7:

