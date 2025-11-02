Friday Night Highlights Week 10: End of regular season sets us up for playoffs

This was week 10 of high school football on the Central Coast and the final regular-season games before postseason play.
Here’s a look at highlights and scores from this week's games:
Templeton wins the Ocean League with 29-23 victory over Cabrillo
Nipomo takes the win over Morro Bay, 49-34
San Luis Obispo beats Atascadero with 24-14 victory
Righetti wins game against Santa Ynez, 34-24
Other scores:
- Arroyo Grande 42 vs. Mission College Prep 0
- Pioneer Valley 42 vs. Santa Maria 6
- Paso Robles 34 vs. Lompoc 33
- San Marcos 16 vs. Dos Pueblos 10
- Thousand Oaks 35 vs. Santa Barbara 20
- Pacifica 46 vs. Bishop Diego 33
The playoffs kick off next week, with the following matchups set for November 7:
- Nipomo vs. Atascadero
- Morro Bay vs. Delano
- San Luis Obispo vs. Lemoore
- Righetti vs. Wasco
- Santa Ynez vs. Dos Palos
- Arroyo Grande vs. Sunnyside
- Mission College Prep vs. Shafter
- Paso Robles vs. Kennedy
- Lompoc vs. Central Valley Christian
- Cabrillo vs. Hoover
- St. Joseph vs. Clovis West
- San Marcos vs. South Pasadena
- Bishop Diego vs. San Jacinto