Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Highlights

Actions

Friday Night Highlights Week 10: End of regular season sets us up for playoffs

MORRO BAY AT NIPOMO FNH.00_01_12_16.Still001.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The Nipomo Titans beat the Morro Bay Pirates in a 49-34 victory on Friday, October 31, 2025.
MORRO BAY AT NIPOMO FNH.00_01_12_16.Still001.jpg
Posted

This was week 10 of high school football on the Central Coast and the final regular-season games before postseason play.

Here’s a look at highlights and scores from this week's games:

Templeton wins the Ocean League with 29-23 victory over Cabrillo

Templeton skims by Cabrillo 29-23

Nipomo takes the win over Morro Bay, 49-34

Nipomo takes KSBY's 'Game of the Week' against Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo beats Atascadero with 24-14 victory

SLO High beats Atascadero 28-14

Righetti wins game against Santa Ynez, 34-24

Righetti takes the win over Santa Ynez 34-24

Other scores:

  • Arroyo Grande 42 vs. Mission College Prep 0
  • Pioneer Valley 42 vs. Santa Maria 6
  • Paso Robles 34 vs. Lompoc 33
  • San Marcos 16 vs. Dos Pueblos 10
  • Thousand Oaks 35 vs. Santa Barbara 20
  • Pacifica 46 vs. Bishop Diego 33

The playoffs kick off next week, with the following matchups set for November 7:

  • Nipomo vs. Atascadero
  • Morro Bay vs. Delano
  • San Luis Obispo vs. Lemoore
  • Righetti vs. Wasco
  • Santa Ynez vs. Dos Palos
  • Arroyo Grande vs. Sunnyside
  • Mission College Prep vs. Shafter
  • Paso Robles vs. Kennedy
  • Lompoc vs. Central Valley Christian
  • Cabrillo vs. Hoover
  • St. Joseph vs. Clovis West
  • San Marcos vs. South Pasadena
  • Bishop Diego vs. San Jacinto
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg