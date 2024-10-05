Friday Night Highlights Week 6: Cabrillo wins on homecoming night 41-39 in shootout against Morro Bay

Morro Bay 39 Cabrillo 41

The first quarter alone took 45 minutes thanks to the back and forth offensive outputs between Cabrillo quarterback Blake Gregory and Morro Bay quarterback Sands Dougherty.

The Pirates Air Raid offense responded quickly both times to Cabrillo's quick rushing scores to start the game. The Pirates would take their first lead of the game with a safety by Dustin Davis. That lead would then bloom to 9 with a pass from Dougherty to John Myers who had a field day on the receiving end.

However, the Conquistadores would score two straight touchdowns before the half to go in up 27-23.

The second half stayed close with Morro Bay closing the lead to 2 with 6 minutes remaining in the game but on homecoming night, Cabrillo held on to improve to 5-1.

Pioneer Valley 0 SLO 45

To open up Sunset League play, the Tigers were at home for homecoming night against the Panthers and it was Jace Gomes and the offense dialing it up early and often on the ground and the air to walk while the defense pitched a shutout.

Santa Maria 17 Templeton 21

Nail biters in the second half seem to be Templeton’s new identity. Santa Maria jumped out on top, scoring 10 points in the first half. Colter Tannehill got the Eagles on the board with a passing touchdown to brother Quinn Tannehill. And it was upwards from there. Eagles head to Morro Bay 3-3 while Santa Maria hosts Nipomo falling to 2-4.

Santa Ynez 34 Atascadero 42

Atascadero and its offensive weapons of Michael Trejo, Tyson Tenhaeff, Josiah Gaona, and Austin Smith power housed a defense that allowed an average of 22 points a game. Jude Pritchard had another standout performance, but it wasn’t enough to seal the win.

Paso Robles 7 Arroyo Grande 40

Sam Wulff and show put up 40 points by the third quarter. Leading 19-0 after the first half, the Eagles just took off and there was no stopping them. Defense and offense both deserve their shoutouts in their fourth consecutive victory.

Mission Prep 0 St. Joseph 31

The Knights, after starting out at an unprecedented 0-4, stamped a win against the Royals to extend their win streak to two. It’s the first time they haven’t allowed a team to score this season. Mission Prep, with some up and downs this season, look to