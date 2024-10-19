Friday Night Highlights Week 8: Santa Ynez offense explodes for 54 points in 54-20 win over Pioneer Valley

Pioneer Valley 20 Santa Ynez 54

From the very first drive of the game, Santa Ynez quarterback Jude Pritchard was locked in. Making big time throws under pressure and scoring four touchdowns..

Thanks to 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, the Pirates improve to 3-5 overall and get their first league win in the Sunset League:

St. Joseph 6 Arroyo Grande 21

Arroyo Grande once again proving they are the best team in the area. Holding a dynamic Knights offense at bay, the Eagles get it done at home and remain atop the Mountain League. They move to 7-1 as they hit the road to Salinas for their next game.

Righetti 17 Atascadero 20

Seniors showed up and showed off on senior night. Josiah Gaona, normally lined up at wide receiver, played under center and used his feet to his advantage. Gaona and Austin Smith, their quick feet, took down the Warriors, extending their win streak to four. Atascadero face Morro Bay and a big arm for a big challenge next Friday.

Templeton 0 San Luis Obispo 21

The two toughest teams to score against went head-to-head on a chilly one in San Luis Obispo. Jace Gomes gave his team to a 14-0 lead in the first half. With a rushing touchdown of his own in the second half, that was all they needed to sign seal and deliver a loss to the Eagles with no chances of staging a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Cabrillo 13 Nipomo 21

A few costly turnovers for Cabrillo and some great performances on the ground for Nipomo allowed the Titans to get a huge win at home against a team that had put up serious offensive outputs this season. It was Cabrillo's lowest scoring output of the season while Nipomo moves to 2-0 in Ocean League play.

Other Scores

Morro Bay 48 Santa Maria 13