Friday Night Highlights Week 9: 90 total points scored with Morro Bay's 54-36 win over Atascadero

Righetti 55 Pioneer Valley 7

In a renewal of the Battle for the Helmet, the Warriors came into the game looking to take it back after a 35-27 loss last year to their rivals.

However, it was clear from the beginning that this year's Righetti team has a lot of weapons and talent across the field. While they are out of contention for an Sunset League title, the Warriors are looking like a team that could go far in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. On the other side, with their loss, the Panthers were eliminated from postseason contention.

Atascadero 36 Morro Bay 54

In a battle of an air raid offense versus the ground and pound Atascadero likes to run, it was Sands Dougherty and the Pirates who prevailed on home turf. Morro Bay went up 20-14 at the half. Josiah Gaona, Austin Smith, and Michael Trejo did what they could on the ground for the Greyhounds, but it wasn’t enough for an offense that likes to put up heavy numbers in the fog.

Lompoc 7 St. Joseph 10

Dominic Rucobo’s 14-yd touchdown was the difference maker in the beginning of the fourth quarter to seal a victory for the Knights. St. Joseph is back in the win column after having their three-game win streak snapped. The win secures their second place slot in Mountain League standings.

Templeton 14 Nipomo 17

Blayne Lowry’s arm and Nick Evans’ legs were the difference maker in a tight matchup between a team that’s first in Ocean League standings and a defense that doesn’t like to give up a lot of points. Nipomo remains undefeated in league matchups but have a tough battle ahead of them, heading to Morro Bay next week to close out the regular season.

Paso Robles 16 Mission Prep 26

Thanks to a key punt block, fumble recovery and two highlight reel plays from the offense, the Royals stormed to a quick 13-0 lead. From there, the Bearcats were playing catch-up.

The Royals play the Mountain League champs, Arroyo Grande, at home next week to cap their regular season. Meanwhile, the Bearcats host Lompoc next week to try and earn their third win that would make them playoff bound.

Other Scores:

Arroyo Grande 24 Salinas 34

SLO 42 Santa Ynez 9

Santa Maria 3 Cabrillo 38