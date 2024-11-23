Watch Now
Morro Bay avenges last year's semifinals with 28-20 win over Bishop Union; advances to section championship

After losing to Bishop Union last year in the CIF Central Section semifinals, Morro Bay got revenge in the same situation winning 28-20 362 miles away on the road. Last year, they lost in a nailbiter to Bishop Union on the road losing 28-26.

After taking a commanding 21-6 win at half, quarterback Sands Dougherty continued his fantastic season stats throwing for four total touchdowns to help take down the 1-seed Broncos in Division 5. Dougherty entered tonight's game as the 2nd leading passer in yards across California and a top-15 standing throughout the country in the same category.

Because of their dominant offense and a defense that is peaking at the right time, the 4-seed Pirates will get a chance to head back home and host a CIF Championship game against 7-seed Selma next Friday.

The last time they won a CIF Central Section title was in 2021 in Division 6. Now, they have a chance to do it again, this time under third year Head Coach Robert Dougherty.

