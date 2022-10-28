Morro Bay senior Aiden Blackwood leads the state in tackles

Morro Bay senior football's Aiden Blackwood currently leads the state of California in tackles with 154. The Pirates play at Cabrillo next Friday night to wrap up ocean league play before playoffs begin next week.
Posted at 11:11 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 02:11:40-04
