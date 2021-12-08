Righetti football is gearing up for the state championship on Saturday

SANTA MARIA — The Righetti football team is preparing to play the program's first-ever state championship this Saturday. It's not only the first trip to state for the program, but it's also the first state appearance for the city of Santa Maria.

"We've never had the opportunity to do this in program history in 58 years, being the first class to be able to do this is an amazing experience... This is our 16th week together, we know each other, we've been building together," senior Zachary Monighetti said.

Head coach Tony Payne takes great pride in this opportunity to compete at the title game as he is also a Righetti graduate and from the area.

"Every week it's gotten to be a bigger deal and a bigger deal... It's a strong sports community around here with some really good athletes. We have the chance to put us on the map, we appreciate and are grateful for that chance," coach Payne added.

"It's not just our team, it's our community that's going to state because we've never been before, I think all these cities around us have inspired us and helped us come together to prepare for this run,"

Monighetti said.

Righetti football is ready to make history this Saturday against Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton at 6 pm.