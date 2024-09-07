Week 2 Friday Night Highlights: Arroyo Grande spoils Hall of Fame game at SLO with 23-0 win

Arroyo Grande 23 San Luis Obispo 0

San Luis Obispo inducted eight new members into their Hall of Fame as well as celebrated 100 years of Tiger football but none of it mattered in this rivalry game. The Eagles scored on their first two possessions and maintained discipline on defense against their elusive quarterback.

Kern Valley 0 Mission Prep 58

A ton of weapons under the bright lights of Spanos Stadium were on full display as the Royals entered their home opener with some style points.

Hanford 34 St Joseph 27

The Knights find themselves in unfamiliar territory down 0-2 to start the season. Two weeks in a row the defense has given up 34 points. The Knights play Vista Grande next week, another undefeated difficult team before league play starts in October against Mission Prep.

Coalinga 21 Templeton 14

Missed field goal opportunities and tough defense left two donuts on the board in the first half of play in a late-start game. The Eagles fell a touchdown short on home turf to start the season 1-2. Templeton hosts three home games these next few weeks, including Atascadero and Santa Maria.

Wasco 32 v Morro Bay 28

James Nickel and Sands Dougherty with some nice connections to keep it close, but Wasco ran away with the win by a margin of four. The Pirates go head-to-head with Golden Valley next week, both with a record of 1-2.

Madera 42 v Paso Robles 21

Yannis Gelos, Marcus Garcia and Emmett Dobroth were highlights for the Bearcats on Friday night’s loss to Madera, each putting 6 points on the board. Paso led the game 14-7 going into halftime, but the Coyotes scored 28 unanswered points to take the win.

Delo Oro 0 v Santa Maria 44

A dominant home win for the Santa as they take down the Suns from Bakersfield. Saints went up by 41 points heading into halftime before they let off the gas pedal. Captain Eric Lucas had an interception in the second quarter while Michael Herrera Chavez had a nice 71-yard run up the middle to put the Saints up 35. Santa Maria heads to Fresno to face the McLane Highlanders next week.

Other Scores:

Nipomo 14 Pioneer Valley 14

Righetti 41 Lompoc 7

Santa Ynez 13 San Marcos 23

Atascadero 35 Roosevelt 27