Week 3 Friday Night Highlights: Cabrillo breaks 15-year losing streak to Lompoc

Week three of high school football featured a homecoming, a win streak and the end to a long rivalry losing streak.

Lompoc 25 Cabrillo 48

Cabrillo, for the first time in 15 years took down the Lompoc Braves and did so with authority. Andre Brisco’s 42-yard touchdown run started the onslaught of offense and it was onward and upward from there. Blake Gregory and Jude Anderson were highlights of an insightful team to watch moving forward who is now 2-1.

Vista Grande 26 St. Joseph 24

It continues to be a tough road and a tough schedule for the St. Joseph Knights who continue to challenge themselves each week. In a close loss to Vista Grande that saw Santa Maria native TJ Ortega return to his hometown for his senior year with the Spartans, the game didn't disappoint. Knights will take on Centennial next week.

Paso Robles 13 Righetti 51

As the only undefeated team remaining, the Warriors look dominant on both sides of the ball. St. Joseph transfer Nicholas Mautautia and Gilbert Muriguia made for a lethal two quarterback tandem that allowed the Knights to do a variety of things on offense.

Golden Valley 14 Morro Bay 40

Sands Dougherty made a strong case for himself for Player of the Week with six touchdown passes. Five of those came before the end of the first half of play. The Pirates improve to 2-2 on the season and have a tough test ahead with the SLO Tigers up next on the schedule.

South 38 Atascadero 23

The Greyhounds and their young core were no match for South Bakersfield’s athletic quarterback Josh Encinas who utilized his legs for touchdowns and two-point conversions to take the victory. Sophomore quarterback Michael Trejo proved to be a weapon on the ground and in the air, but turnovers proved to be too costly for the Greyhounds as they fall to 1-2 in the Loney Era.

Other Scores:

Mission Prep 30 Santa Ynez 13

Pioneer Valley 6 Kennedy 38

Santa Maria 0 McLane 55