Week 7 Friday Night Highlights: Templeton wins shootout over Morro Bay 41-30

Templeton 41 Morro Bay 30

Led by the tough running of Tyler Cunningham, the Templeton Eagles took a 41-14 lead in the second half which was enough to stave off a late push by Sands Dougherty and John Myers of Morro Bay.

St. Joseph 26 Paso Robles 7

The Estrella Warbirdssoared over War Memorial Stadium for the Bearcats Homecoming game. However, it was the Knights who grounded them from opening kick-off. A blocked punt for a safety, two long passing plays and an interception in the endzone all happened against Paso Robles before the end of the first quarter. The After starting 0-4, the Knights have rattled off three straight.

SLO 17 Righetti 7

In a battle of two teams at 5-1, it was the Tigers who took advantage when they needed to. Jace Gomes exerted his will while big penalties on two Luis Magana touchdowns proved to be detrimental to the Warriors' cause.

Nipomo 47 Santa Maria 7

Key defensive plays allowed Nipomo to take off in the second half as the Titans get a much needed win on the road.

Atascadero 28 Pioneer Valley 21

The Greyhounds move to 4-3. Five of their seven games have been decided by one score and the other two only by two scores as the valuable close games in the regular season will help prepare them for playoffs.

Other scores:

Carpinteria 7 Cabrillo 56

Arroyo Grande 17 Lompoc 14

Caruthers 14 Mission Prep 34