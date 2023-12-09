Friday night hoops: Arroyo Grande bullies Porterville while Mission Prep falls at home

Arroyo Grande 70 Porterville 38

Last year, at Selland Arena in Fresno, the Arroyo Grande Boys Basketball team took down Porterville 59-30 in the CIF Central Section Division II championship game.

This year, in day two of the Taro Kobara Memorial Optimist tournament at Arroyo Grande, the Eagles played like the same team that won it all last year. They play Thousand Oaks in the championship game Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Dunn School 70 Mission Prep 64

Mission Prep's big three of Luke Jacobson, Jayden Nozil and Roman Benedetti made up a majority of the scoring output for the Royals with Jacobson scoring 20, Nozil with 17 and Benedetti with 14 but it was the sheer size of the Dunn School that posed problems.

The duo of Latif and Seal Diouf were dynamic combining for 37 points. The two brothers play for the Netherlands National Team and are each listed at 6'9.