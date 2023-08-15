From Paso Robles to Minnesota, Josh Oliver excelling in the NFL

Paso Robles High School alum Josh Oliver has come a long way from his high school football days where he was a two-way standout, graduating in 2014. From there, he turned heads in the Mountain West Conference at San Jose State University.

Now he’s a premier tight end entering his fourth year in the National Football League with his new team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Oliver agreed to a three-year $21-million deal with the Vikings in March after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens where he carved out a role as the number-one blocking tight end according to Pro Football Focus.

“That was one of my biggest highs," Oliver said of his off-season contract. " I'd say just going through everything, being drafted and going through the league and finally feeling like I got my bearings as a block and tight end stuff and signing that contract, that was huge for me.”

But his success didn’t happen right away. Drafted in 2019 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oliver suffered multiple throughout 2019 and 2020. It wasn’t until 2021 where his stint with the Ravens propelled him to prominence in the NFL as a key piece to a top two rushing offense in the league.

“Using those as learning lessons and kind of built up a toughness, I was able to come out of it.”

Oliver joins a team with tons of offensive talent including fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson, quarterback Kirk Cousins and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“It's been a big adjustment to a completely different scheme of stuff, but the offense with just as many weapons. It's exciting.”

With high school football around the corner, a look back at Oliver's fantastic Bearcat career will have Paso Robles fans reminiscing. Oliver finished his high school career in 2014 winning a CIF Southern Section title against Newbury Park in game that was remembered for its field conditions as much as the result.

“I remember it being muddy, with mud onn your face and mouths. It was a gritty game.”

Oliver’s performance in Minnesota’s training camp continues to impress many as the there are high hopes for a team that won the NFC North last year. While many coaches and NFL pundits see the value of Oliver to the Vikings offense, the community of Paso Robles continues to also keep a close eye on one of their former stars while Oliver is proud to call the Central Coast home.

“Just to be able to be somebody that kids are able to look up to and strive for coming out of that city, it's a surreal feeling. Coming home, it's a good feeling to be back in the community.”