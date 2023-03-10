Gauchos endure Cal Poly in the Big West quarterfinals winning 64-54

In the First Round of the Big West Championships, Cal Poly shocked the tournament upsetting Long Beach State University. That win earned them a quarterfinals match-up against U.C. Santa Barbara renewing the blue-green rivalry.

In the first half, the Mustangs rode the wave of momentum from their first game and jumped out to a 6-point lead. Alimamy Korma sparked the offense down low going 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half.

However, it was the trio of Andre Kelly, Miles Norris and Ajay Mitchell that ignited the offense in the second half. Mitchell poured in 24 points after only scoring three in the first half.

Brantley Stevenson scored 18 points for the Mustangs while Koroma added 17.

The Gauchos advance to the semifinals where they will play U.C. Riverside March 10 at 8:30 p.m. in Henderson, Nevada.