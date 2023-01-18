Golden State Warriors visit President Biden

The Golden State Warriors made a visit to see the President at the White House Tuesday to celebrate their world title from 2022.

The Warriors visited President Joe Biden following their nine-point win over the Washington Wizards Monday.

Golden State is celebrating their 2022 championship they secured after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games.

"Look at what this team does," said Biden. "Speaking out against racism, standing up for equality, speaking out loudly against racism, and standing up for equality"

Biden and Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke during the conference.

"Being able to celebrate our championship together with you here, it means a lot to bring that trophy here," said Stephen Curry.

The trip was not the first to the White House for Curry.

"I think we were here seven years ago for our first championship," said Curry. "Having that opportunity to be here means the world."

The Warriors are currently in pursuit of their seventh championship.

They have won four titles since 2015.