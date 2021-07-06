Golfer Mickelson to return to Detroit if 50,000 pledge random acts of kindness

Phil Mickelson cut the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Moments after he solidified his stay for the weekend, he reversed course on his position for any future return to Detroit.

The 2021 PGA Championship winner said he would consider playing here again if fans sign a petition and perform random acts of kindness.

"The people here were so nice that I'd make a deal with them. There's a guy, Mike Sullivan, trying to raise 50,000 signatures. If he gets 50,000 and all of those 50,000 agree to do one random act of kindness for another member of the community, I'm in," Mickelson said after finishing his second round.

Mickelson spoke at length on Thursday about a story published this week in the Detroit News that unfolded in 2007. It featured a Grosse Pointe bookie who allegedly cheated Mickelson out of $500,000.

He said Thursday he couldn't see himself returning to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

"People were awesome, and they were so nice. I would say this: 'I don't want it to be divisive,'" he said. "I didn't like the way that felt with the reporter."

Mickelson finished the second round at 3-under for the tournament.

"If the members of the community will come together, I'd love to be back. But what I won't tolerate is that kind of divisive attitude from that particular reporter. It's just not helpful to anybody in any way."

Brad Galli at WXYZ first reported this story.