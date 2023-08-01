Hall of Fame player Angela Rock joins Cal Poly Beach Volleyball staff

Already a West Coast powerhouse, the Cal Poly Beach Volleyball program got even stronger as Hall of Fame player and seasoned coach, Angela Rock joins Olympian and Head Coach Todd Rogers as an assistant coach with with the Mustangs.

Most recently, Rock was an assistant and associate head coach at Stanford University for the last three seasons helping them to a 76-38 record and trips to the NCAA Championships all three seasons.

Rock is also the author of "Angela Rock's Advanced Beach Volleyball Tactics."

Rock is one of the most successful players in Beach Volleyball history, having won 27 beach events from 1987 to 2000 while playing on both the Women's Professional Volleyball Association and Federation de International Volleyball Tours.

She was inducted into the beach volleyball hall of fame in 2010.