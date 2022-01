St. Joseph snagged a road win over Arroyo Grande in overtime, 75-69.

With the win, the Knights improve to 14-2 on the season.

The Eagles fall to .500 on the season with an 8-8 record.

Titans defeated Paso Robles convincingly at home, 68-52.

Nipomo improved to 7-13 on the season thanks to a stellar performance by Lucca Hart.

Paso Robles falls to 1-16 with the loss.