Posted at 10:29 PM, Nov 05, 2022

CIF Southern Section: Division III: Bishop Diego vs. El Modena CIF Central Section: Division I: St. Joseph vs. Liberty Division III: Arroyo Grande vs. Mission Prep Division V: Pioneer Valley vs. Bishop Union Corcoran vs. Templeton Morro Bay vs. Dos Palos Madera South vs. Atascadero

