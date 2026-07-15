I-5 Central Coast travel softball team heading to national championship

The I-5 Central Coast traveling softball team won the annual Colorado 4th of July softball tournament, and now they're headed to nationals.

The Colorado competition brought together more than 1,000 teams and 16,000 players to compete in a youth fast-pitch tournament.

On Independence Day weekend, the Central Coast team secured first place in the 18-and-under Fireworks Power Pool, securing themselves a place in the National Championship.

Head Coach Jesse Acevedo says their success is attracting widespread community support.

"We have girls from all over the coast on our team, so we represent ten different high schools in the area. So, you know, to give back to everybody that supported us over the years, it's awesome to see the excitement and the support we get from the community for doing so," Acevedo said.

The National Championships take place in Huntington Beach this weekend, July 18-19.

