Jacob Sanders and Mackenzie Phelan named Athletes of the Week

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table announced Jacob Sanders and Mackenzie Phelan as their Athletes of the Week.

Sanders, Valley Christian Academy sophomore running back, rushed for 269 yards on 17 carries with 3 touchdowns in a win over Laguna Blanca.

"I just have a strong will to win, I don't know, I just kind of feel like I'm born with it. I just want to win and do everything I can to get a victory," said Sanders.

Santa Ynez freshman golfer Mackenzie Phelan received her 5th medalist honor of the season, finishing with a score of 47 in the Pirates victory.

"I've always had my grandpa teach me how to play golf since I was nine and it's always been so great, we've had a lot of experiences and he's really proud of me. I play golf for him,” said Phelan.