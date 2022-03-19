John Andree steps down as Morro Bay High School Athletic Director

Morro Bay High School Athletic Director John Andree has resigned after 25 years with the school.

Andree sent out a message to parents, staff, and student-athletes on Wednesday that he has decided to step down to explore new opportunities in his career. Andree will finish the school year at Morro Bay.

His resignation comes after Morro Bay football head coach Jake Goossen-Brown announced his resignation on March 16. Coach Goossen-Brown led the Pirates to a historic season, winning the CIF Championship, a Regional Championship, and a State Championship berth in just three years.

John Andree's son, Tyler Andree, pleaded no contest to having sex with a 17-year-old student at Morro Bay in September of 2021. At the time, Tyler was a teacher at the high school.

The Morro Bay athletics department and football program will be going through changes in the next few months now looking to fill the head football coach position and athletic director role.