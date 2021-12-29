John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

The NFL says Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85.

Madden's exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades.

The league says he died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning and did not provide a cause.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football.

He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

Starting out, Madden played football at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1957 and 1958 and was an All-Conference lineman. He also played baseball there in 1958, according to the university.

He graduated from Cal Poly with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959 and earned a Master of Arts degree in 1961.

Before going on to coach the Raiders, Madden coached at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria from 1960 to 1963 and was defensive coordinator at San Diego State from 1964 to 1966.

He was inducted into the Cal Poly Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987 and received an honorary Doctor of Science degree during the university's virtual commencement ceremony this past June.