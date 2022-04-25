Justin Bruihl impressing Dave Roberts with Dodgers

Cal Poly alum Justin Bruihl cracked the Opening Day roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

Bruihl has already logged 6 2/3 innings pitched for LA, posting a 2.70 ERA, and striking out five hitters in six games.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts spoke about Bruihl’s success and how he impacts the team.

“Last year, he came quickly,” said Roberts. “He's got a good head and a good pulse, and he throws strikes and understands how to navigate an at-bat.

Roberts said Bruihl’s strengths include his cutter running away from lefty hitters while having success against righties as well.

“Justin works because he throws strikes, he has got a cut fastball that can bore in on right-handed hitters,” said Roberts. “He throws strikes and he commands the baseball.”

Bruihl pitched as a member of the Cal Poly Baseball program in 2016, making 25 appearances as a freshman,

The southpaw would follow his only year pitching with the Mustangs by pitching at Santa Rosa Junio College in 2017.

Bruihl signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dodgers in July of 2017.