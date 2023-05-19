Kim Bhunu makes history for Cal Poly in NIT women's tennis quarterfinals

Graduate student Kim Bhunu became the first Mustang in Cal Poly program history to win a singles match in the postseason, she beat her Colorado's Antonia Balzert in two straight sets.

On the doubles side, her and Kennedy Buntrock defeated their opponents as well.

Bhunu wraps her final season with the Mustangs after an illustrious career where she became a multiple All-Conference and First Team selection in singles and doubles.

She ranks in the Top-10 in school for history for career doubles victories in dual matches and in doubles winning percentage in duals.

In her five years at Cal Poly, she has performed at the highest level all while being 10,000 miles away from home in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Cal Poly concludes their first ever bid to the inaugural NIT Championship on Friday or Saturday in a consolation match in Atlanta, Georgia.