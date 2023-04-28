L.A. and Las Vegas overview from Day 1 of the NFL Draft

It was expected that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young would be picked number one overall as the Carolina Panthers did just that. Young threw for 3,238 yards and 32 touchdowns becoming the first ever Crimson Tide player to be selected first overall in the modern NFL Draft era. Young grew up in Santa Ana, CA where he played high school football at Mater Dei becoming the number-one quarterback prospect in the country.

Houston Texans had the second overall pick going with another high profile quarterback CJ Stroud from Ohio State. The two-time Heisman finalist led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff semifinal where they fell to eventual National Champions Georgia. As fate would have it, Stroud went to school just an hour east from Young playing at Rancho Cucamonga where he would become the third-highest rated quarterback in his class.

With the seventh overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders with some work to do this off-season went with more pass rush potential to pair with Maxx Crosby as they draft Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

With the 21st overall pick, they get some youth to pair with the arm of Justin Herbert going with TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

The San Francisco 49ers are without a first or second round draft choice thanks to their prior deals to trade up for Trey Lance in 2021 and Christian McCaffrey right before this past year's trade deadline.

The L.A. Rams went their seventh straight year without a first-round draft pick. They'll have the 36th overall pick in round two.