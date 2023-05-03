L.A. Lakers hang on to beat Golden State in Game 1 of Western Conference Semis, 117-112

It was a night that reminded NBA fans what Anthony Davis can do when healthy.

With 30 points, 23 rebounds and 5 assists to go along with 4 blocks, the locked in Lakers stole game one of this highly anticipated rivalry that Californians haven't seen since 1991.

Back then, Chris Mullins and Magic Johnson were the headliners with the Lakers winning the series 4-1 en route to facing the eventual champions in the Chicago Bulls.

On that Laker team was Mychal Thompson. His son, Klay, was just born at the time. Now, in game one Klay Thompson scored 25 while Stephen Curry and Jordan Pool combined for 48 extra points.

Lebron James was his usual self scoring 22 points grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

In classic Golden State fashion, they went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to tie it up but Los Angeles held strong.

Game two is Thursday, May 4 back at the Chase Center in San Francisco.