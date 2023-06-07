Lafaix and McCarthy named Cal Poly Athletes of the Year

With only one athlete left to finish out the 2022-2023 year in sports at Cal Poly, two individuals stood out above the rest earning themselves the male and female athletes of the year after impressive seasons on the field and the track.

Rewinding back to fall soccer season, senior midfielder Camille Lafaix helped lead the Mustangs to a Big West regular season championship.

Lafaix is no stranger to accolades. In her senior year, she became the first athlete to win back-to-back Big West Midfielder of the Year awards as well as the first player to in program history to be named to the Preseason Mac Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Lafaix also became the third player in program history to receive multiple All West Region First Team selections. She is Cal Poly's 2022-2023 Female Athlete of the Year.

On the men's side, to no surprise redshirt sophomore Track and Field athlete Aidan Mccarthy is the Male Athlete of the Year. After placing third in the Big West Cross Country Championships, Mccarthy set school records in the 800-meter and 1500-meter races earning himself Big West Track Athlete of the Year.

He is currently in Austin, Texas set to compete in the NCAA Championships in the 800-meter June 7.