Jaden Taylor, a San Luis Obispo resident, and Marcus Garcia, a Paso Robles resident, are competing in the Pony League World Series.

The two currently are playing for San Jose, taking on talent from across the world in Pennsylvania.

San Jose fell to Monterrey, Mexico in the first game of the World Series, 6-2.

Taylor pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Garcias pitched one inning, allowing one run while striking out three.

The duo will play London in the elimination game Sunday.