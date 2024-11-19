Local girls water polo teams win CIF Central Section titles, move on to NorCal State Playoffs

Over the weekend, two local girls high school water polo programs won a CIF Central Section title with Morro Bay defeating Garces Memorial in Division II while Arroyo Grande defeated Clovis East in Division I.

It's the first CIF girls water polo title for Morro Bay. The Pirates entered Division II as the #1 seed moving through the playoffs before rounding it out with the championship on Saturday as they won 16-10.

Last year, Morro Bay was the #1 seed but lost in the semifinals to Tulare Western.

With their win this year, they not only made program history but will continue their postseason journey as the team heads to the CIF NorCal State Playoffs in Division III where they will take on Leigh High School on Tuesday.

"It's a really proud moment for us, especially in aquatics in general. I don't think any more of an aquatic sport has won any CIF title, so it's really huge for us and I think the school in general, especially being a girls team also and coming from such a small school, it's just, it's really important to us," said Ava Beckett, Morro Bay senior girls water polo player.

"It's fun to get the student body behind us and be able to really just have fun with it," said head coach Lukas Lastra. "It feels like the pressure is off now that we've kinda completed what we wanted to do and now we get the extra push to state and see if we can lay a foundation for what our program can do in the future."

A sendoff parade will be held Tuesday morning at Morro Bay High School around 10 a.m. They play at Leigh High School in San Jose at 5:30 p.m.

This weekend's win was the second consecutive CIF Central Section title for the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team in Division I and their sixth overall section title. They beat Clovis East 15-9.

The girls will play at home in the first round of the CIF Division I NorCal State Playoffs on Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Soquel High School.

