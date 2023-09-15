Local golf courses support First Tee Central Coast Awareness Fundraiser

The First Tee Central Coast chapter is taking donations at golf courses across the central coast Sept. 22-24 where people will have the opportunity to donate five dollars and receive a ball marker in return.

The local chapter has partnered with golf courses all around the area from Ventura to Paso Robles to help kids get more access to the game of golf.

FTCC is a part of the First Tee National organization that partners with the Pure Insurance Open. A tournament in the Monterey Peninsula where first tee participants are paired with the PGA Champions Tour players playing at the famed Spyglass Hill Golf course and Pebble Beach.

The Tournament is Sept. 19-24 where it will be televised nationally featuring 80 First Tee participants from around the country.

This year, no kids from the Central Coast chapter will be competing in the tournament, but in year’s past, local standouts like Cooper Groshart, brothers Jack and Owen Avrit, Claire Alford and many others were all First Tee Central Coast alumni that grew up in the program and went on to play in the Pure Insurance Open as well as collegiate and professional golf.

Last year, Groshart —a graduate from SLO High School, hit a hole-in-one during a practice round at Pebble Beach.

For more info on the organization and local events, you can visit firstteecentralcoast.org to find a program or event close to you as well contribute your own donations.

Local Golf Courses supporting the 2023 First Tee Awareness Fundraiser:

