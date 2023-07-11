Local high school and college prospects taken in MLB Draft

Day two of three in the MLB Draft is done and after 10 rounds of picks, many homegrown California kids were selected.

Starting in the college ranks, U.C. Santa Barbara redshirt junior Jared Sundstrom was the 307th overall pick in round 10 selected by the Seattle Mariners, the host city for this year’s All-Star festivities and draft.

In his one season with the Gauchos, Sundstrom led the conference in home runs with 15 and slugging percentage while leading the team in batting average, RBI’s and doubles.

The Gualala, CA native is the eighth U.C. Santa Barbara player ever selected by the Mariners and the first since Dalton Kelly in 2015. The Gauchos have now had at least one player taken in the first 10 rounds in three consecutive drafts and four of the last five.

In the high school ranks, it was San Marcos High School standout pitcher Cole Schoenwetter that was selected early on in the fourth round of the MLB Draft to the Cincinnati Reds with the 105th overall pick.

Shoenwetter came off a dominant senior season fro the Royals helping the team winning its third straight Channel League title reaching the CIF Division III Championship for the first time in program history.

After their third consecutive College World Series appearance, the Stanford Cardinal saw a flock of its roster get drafted in the first ten rounds.

Eight players were drafted as notable names like Tommy Troy, Alberto Rios and Quinn Matthews went in the first four rounds while Ryan Bruno, Joey Dixon, Carter Graham, Eddie Park and Drew Dowd were selected in rounds seven and eight.