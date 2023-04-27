Lompoc and Nipomo win on the road at SLO High in baseball and softball

Lompoc 10 SLO 5 (Baseball)

With both teams neck and neck in the Ocean League standings, a win in this one could've helped the SLO Tigers jump over the Lompoc Braves in the standings. However, it was Lompoc riding a 3-game win streak heading into this one and after four unanswered runs through five and a half innings capped by a five-run seventh inning, Lompoc improved to 7-4 in league play. The two teams play again Friday, April 28 in Lompoc.

Nipomo 8 SLO 4 (Softball)

Down the street, Nipomo riding a six-game win streak.

With a win from Pioneer Valley, Nipomo needed a win against the Tigers to stay tied for first in the Ocean League.

Long Beach State commit Kate Barnett was in the circle and held off the fourth placed SLO team long enough for her time to draw first blood. Titans improve to 8-1 in the league play.