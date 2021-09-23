Watch
Long Beach opens up for grand prix return, IndyCar closer

AP
FILE - Two-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda, center, sprays champagne over well wishers around the winner circle at the Grand Prix circuit in Long Beach, Calif., in this April 5, 1982, file photo. Lauda, driving for Team McLaren, won the race, finishing ahead of Team Williams driver Keke Rosberg, left, of Finland, second, and Canadian Gilles Villeneuve, right, who finished third driving for Ferrari. The Grand Prix of Long Beach opens 17 months after the pandemic ended the crown jewel’s streak as one of the longest continuously-running street events in racing. (AP Photo/FIle)
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KERO) — The Grand Prix of Long Beach returns to the IndyCar schedule after a one-year pause during the pandemic.

The event is a crown jewel in both motorsports and street festivals that began in 1975.

This year's return is as the IndyCar season-ending championship race and the crowd will be treated to a changing of the guard in the series.

IndyCar will have its first champion from a Spanish-speaking country since 1999 at the end of Sunday's race.

The three-day festival requires either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test under California rules.

Masks are required.

