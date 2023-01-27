Long Beach State sweeps Cal Poly in regular season series with 70-52 win

The Cal Poly Mustangs came into their Big West match-up against Long Beach State University looking to break their seven-game losing streak.

In the first half, juniors Brantly Stevenson and Kobe Sanders did all they could to help jumpstart the offense but it was Long Beach State who answered every shot.

Cal Poly's offense led by Brantly Stevenson cut their early first half deficit to one point but LBSU went on a 10-2 run. In the second half, Cal Poly was able to get within single digits of the 49ers but ultimately, LBSU proved to consistent down the stretch as they improve to 5-4 in Big West play while Cal Poly drops to 1-8.

Stevenson led all scorers for the Mustangs with 13 points while Taylor had a career-high in rebounds with 11.

Cal Poly's next game is Saturday, Jan. 28, hosting Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m.