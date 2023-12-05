Marin and Mitchell earn Big West honors for U.C. Santa Barbara basketball

U.C. Santa Barbara women’s basketball senior Alyssa Marin nabbed her first Big West Player of the Week after her stellar performance last week against U.C. Santa Cruz and Nevada.

Against the Wolfpack, Marin scored a career high 22 points. In the two game stretch averaged 15 points and 4 assists leading the team in both categories.

The Gauchos are currently 5-2 on the season coming off a year where they lost in the Big West Championship game. The team plays Pacific University in Stockton, CA Dec. 8.

The awards didn’t stop there for the Gauchos. On the men’s side, no stranger to awards, reigning Big West MVP Ajay Mitchell earned Big West Player of the Week as well after averaging 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two wins over Fresno State and Northern Arizona.

Against Northern Arizona, the junior put up 30 points to go along with five assists as he contributed to 42 of the team’s 70 points that game.

The Gauchos are currently 4-2 on the season as they take on New Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 6 on the road.