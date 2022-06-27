Mariners fan cheers up Jesse Winker with pizza

A Seattle Mariners fan decided to help make Jesse Winker's day while he was still at Angel Stadium Sunday.

Winker was ejected from Sunday's ballgame after he was hit by a pitch and progressed to get involved in a brawl on the field.

A woman on Twitter who goes by Sofie decided to order a pizza and have it delivered to Winker at the park after he was ejected from the game.

Her order quickly caught attention on Twitter as her delivery driver, Simranjeet, made his way through Angel Stadium traffic and delivered the pizza.

Jesse Winker confirmed through an Instagram message that he received the pizza.

Simranjeet was tipped by Sofie as well as by fans on Twitter for his determination to complete impossible the delivery.