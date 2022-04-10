Mark Conover, former Cal Poly coach, dies at 61

Mark Conover, a former Cal Poly, Cross Country and Track and Field Director, died Wednesday.

Conover was a Cross Country and Track and Field Director for more than 13 years and a coach for the Mustangs for 25 seasons.

Conover was a 1988 Olympic marathon trials winner.

He was a 19-time Big West Coach of the Year, a 17-time Big West Men’s Cross Country champion, a seven-time Women’s Cross Country champion, and a Big West Women’s Track and Field champion.

Conover passed away after battling an aggressive squamous cell carcinoma.

He was 61 years old.