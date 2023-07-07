McCarthy advances to semifinals; Bender performing well at USA T&F Outdoor Championships

This week, Cal Poly standout Aidan McCarthy rode the momentum from his seventh place finish in the 800m race at the NCAA Nationals in May all the way into the USA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

In the third heat, the First Team All-American captured second in the 800 meter with a time of 1 minute and 46.6 seconds just .34 seconds. Overall, the time was the fourth fastest ran out of 32 runners who competed in the first round.

Clayton Murphy, a bronze medalist in the 800m at the 2016 Olympics, won McCarthy’s heat posting the fastest time in the first round meanwhile the 2023 NCAA Champion Georgia’s Will Sumner was second fastest.

McCarthy will compete in the semifinals in the first of two heats where the top three finishers in each heat along with the next two fastest times will advance to the 800 final Sunday, June 9.

Former U.C. Santa Barbara All-American Hope Bender is also competing in the week’s USA Track and Field Championships in the heptathlon.

With still three of the seven events to do, Bender is currently in 11th place after day one.

Bender place second in the USA Indoor championships earlier this year.

Before becoming an assistant coach with UCSB, Bender won six Big West titles en route to a pair of all-American honors in pentathlon and heptathlon.

In 2018, she placed fourth at the NCAA National Championships in the heptathlon.