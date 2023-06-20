McWhorter wins Saddle Bronc while Cal Poly performs well at CNFR

The Cal Poly Rodeo team made it's presence known in Casper, Wyoming for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) as both the men and women's teams performed well while one of their own came home with first place hardware.

As the number one team in the West Coast Region in college rodeo for both the men and women, six cowboys and seven cowgirls represented the Mustangs in the arena.

The women finished 7th overall with standout performances from Tyree Cochrane in Breakaway Roping placing for a team high 9th place after making the short round.

Maggie Usher would also have an excellent showing in Goat Tying, making the short round and placing 11th overall.

On the men's side, the main attraction was Saddle Bronc rider, Quintin McWhorter who went on to win a share of a national championship with Western Texas College's Damian Brennan with a score of 323.5.

Wyatt Wood placed 11th in Bareback Riding while Daniel Miranda placed the highest out of any Mustang aside from McWhorter placing 7th in Tie-Down Roping.