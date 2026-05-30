Meet KSBY's Academic Athlete of the Month, Damon Guillen-Mitchell

Atascadero High School senior Damon Guillen-Mitchell is KSBY's latest Academic Athlete of the Month. This award is sponsored by Coast Hills Credit Union to recognize students excelling in athletics, academics and leadership.

Guillen-Mitchell is a standout three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. During his high school career, he broke a 20-year school record for rushing yards in a single game, earned Pitcher of the Year honors and helped lead the Greyhounds basketball team to the CIF championship game.

"It's been a pleasure coaching him for the past three years on varsity," said head basketball coach Augie Johnston. "He was a major part of our CIF championship game run this season. A three-year starter for us, and not just on the court, but off the court. He exemplifies leadership in the classroom and around campus."

His success extends beyond sports. Guillen-Mitchell maintains a 4.75 GPA while taking AP, honors and dual enrollment courses, balancing a demanding academic schedule with his athletic commitments.

"Being a student athlete isn't always easy, but he definitely puts all he has into it," said his mother, Bianca Guillen. "He leaves everything out on the field and also in the classroom."

Former athletic director and assistant football coach Sam DeRose says Guillen-Mitchell's character is what stands out most.

"His love and support of his family is huge in this journey, and his work ethic and determination will carry him as far as he wants to go," DeRose said.

After graduation, Guillen-Mitchell plans to continue both his academic and athletic career at Cuesta College, where he'll play baseball.

Click here to nominate a student for KSBY's Academic Athlete of the Month.

