Michael McGreevy selected 18th by St. Louis Cardinals

UCSB's Michael McGreevy was selected Sunday afternoon in the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

McGreevy was selected with the 18th pick in the draft.

McGreevy is the second UCSB Gaucho to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Following Dillon Tate's fourth overall selection in 2015, McGreevy now stands as the second-highest drafted player in program history.

The righty struck out 115 hitters in 2021, ranking third all-time in program history.

McGreevy was named to the First Team All-Big West team, while also earning honors as a Second Team All-American, a Second Team All-West Region, and has earned Big West Pitcher of the Week twice.

McGreevy closed his final season with UCSB posting a 9-2 record and a 2.92 ERA.

He is the 38th player chosen out of UCSB since 2015.