Watch
Sports

Actions

Michael McGreevy selected 18th by St. Louis Cardinals

items.[0].image.alt
John McCoy/AP
Michael McGreevy of UC Santa Barbara pitches to Missouri State during an NCAA college baseball game, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Michael McGreevy selected by Cardinals
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 21:57:39-04

UCSB's Michael McGreevy was selected Sunday afternoon in the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

McGreevy was selected with the 18th pick in the draft.

McGreevy is the second UCSB Gaucho to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Following Dillon Tate's fourth overall selection in 2015, McGreevy now stands as the second-highest drafted player in program history.

The righty struck out 115 hitters in 2021, ranking third all-time in program history.

McGreevy was named to the First Team All-Big West team, while also earning honors as a Second Team All-American, a Second Team All-West Region, and has earned Big West Pitcher of the Week twice.

McGreevy closed his final season with UCSB posting a 9-2 record and a 2.92 ERA.

He is the 38th player chosen out of UCSB since 2015.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today