Michaels, Herbstreit to call Prime Video's NFL package

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team when Prime Video takes over "Thursday Night Football" in September.

Michaels moves to Prime from NBC.

“Over the last 36 seasons, I’ve been at the mic describing some of the most magical moments and games in NFL history and am looking forward to many more,” said Michaels in a press release. “This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating. The NFL is the king of unscripted television and I’m looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall.”

His contract with NBC ended last month after he was in the booth for his 11th Super Bowl.

Herbstreit will remain ESPN's lead college football analyst and do NFL games for Prime.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s game-changing new Thursday Night Football telecasts, and it’s an honor to join the booth alongside Al,” said Herbstreit in a statement. “Together, we will build the next generation of NFL programming. I’m proud to be part of the Amazon team and can’t wait to get started.”

ESPN also announced that Herbstreit, who's been with the network since 1996, had signed a multi-year extension.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games over the next 11 years.

The streaming service will carry 15 regular-season games and one preseason game.