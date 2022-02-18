#13 ROYALS PLAY #1 MT. WHITNEY ON TUESDAY — Mission Prep basketball advances in the CIF Central Division II Playoffs with a 59-58 win over #12 Hanford. The Royals will play #1 Mt. Whitney in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mission Prep basketball advances to the semifinals in the CIF Central Division II playoffs
Posted at 12:08 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 03:08:45-05
